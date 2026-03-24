UPSC Prelims answer keys to be released after exam
From 2026, UPSC will start posting provisional answer keys for the Civil Services Prelims soon after the exam: no more waiting nearly a year for official answers.
This change was announced to the Rajya Sabha on March 23 and follows earlier Supreme Court-related proceedings and marks a big shift from the old system.
Major shift in the process
From the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 onwards, candidates will be able to check provisional answer keys on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in) instead of relying on mixed signals from coaching centers.
This move not only helps aspirants gage their performance early and plan their next steps, but also brings much-needed transparency to one of India's toughest exams.
Plus, with a new portal for raising objections, students get a real say in the process.