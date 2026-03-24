UPSC Prelims answer keys to be released after exam

Major shift in the process

From the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 onwards, candidates will be able to check provisional answer keys on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in) instead of relying on mixed signals from coaching centers.

This move not only helps aspirants gage their performance early and plan their next steps, but also brings much-needed transparency to one of India's toughest exams.

Plus, with a new portal for raising objections, students get a real say in the process.