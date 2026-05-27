UPSC releases Civil Services Prelims 2026 answer keys before results

Candidates can raise objections online

If you spot an error in the answer key, you can raise objections online with your reasoning and evidence: subject experts will review them before finalizing.

This year's exam (held May 24) saw a solid turnout: 67% of registered candidates showed up across 2,072 centers in 83 cities.

Plus, three new centers—Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, and Meerut—were added to make things easier for around 23,000 aspirants.