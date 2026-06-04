UPSC uses facial recognition for Civil Services prelims, 549,000 verified

Invigilators scanned faces with Android phones

Invigilators used Android smartphones to scan faces, and each check took just a few seconds, no more long lines or delays.

At peak times, the system handled up to 12,000 verifications per minute with thousands of staff on duty.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said this is a new step taken to ensure impersonation-free exams; invigilators were trained with clear guidelines to make sure everything ran smoothly across India.