UPSC uses facial recognition for Civil Services prelims, 549,000 verified
UPSC rolled out facial recognition for this year's Civil Services prelims on May 24, making exam entryway more secure.
With help from the National e-Governance Division, real-time checks happened at over 2,000 centers, so no worries about impersonation.
Out of 8,19,732 applicants, 549,000 candidates got verified before stepping into the exam hall.
Invigilators scanned faces with Android phones
Invigilators used Android smartphones to scan faces, and each check took just a few seconds, no more long lines or delays.
At peak times, the system handled up to 12,000 verifications per minute with thousands of staff on duty.
UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said this is a new step taken to ensure impersonation-free exams; invigilators were trained with clear guidelines to make sure everything ran smoothly across India.