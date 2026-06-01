Urban Indian youth spend over 2 hours on social media

Young women outpace men in e-commerce

Older users 35 and older spend less time on entertainment, around 77 minutes daily, mostly for entertainment.

The report also highlights that young women are outpacing men in e-commerce engagement: women ages 18 to 24 spend nearly one-half again as much time shopping online as men their age.

In big cities, women ages 25 to 34 spend more time on platforms like Blinkit, Meesho, and Myntra than men do, making gender-specific targeting increasingly important for brands looking to connect.