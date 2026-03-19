US citizen, 6 Ukrainians arrested in Kolkata over terror conspiracy

Suspected of training Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups in drone warfare

Authorities say the accused entered India as tourists but broke rules by visiting restricted areas and illegally crossing into Myanmar.

They are suspected of training Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups (EAGs) in drone warfare; those EAGs are alleged to have links with some banned Indian insurgent groups.

The National Investigation Agency now has custody to investigate their contacts, activities, routes and to locate other associates, while Ukraine is pushing for their release and consular access.