US clears $428M support deals for India's Apache, M777 systems

The United States has cleared defense deals worth over $428 million with India. The agreements include support services and equipment for Apache attack helicopters and M777 ultra-light howitzers, according to the US Department of State. The proposed sales, which will be processed through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, are aimed at bolstering India's defense capabilities.

Deal details Apache helicopter sustainment support services and M777A2 howitzers The proposed sales include Apache helicopter sustainment support services worth an estimated $198.2 million and long-term support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers worth around $230 million. Boeing and Lockheed Martin are the principal contractors for the Apache deal, while BAE Systems will be the principal contractor for the M777 support package. India had requested AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, including engineering, technical, and logistics assistance from the US government and contractors.

Support services Long-term sustainment support for M777A2 ultra-light howitzers The package also includes technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related logistics and program support services. For the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, India sought long-term sustainment support. This includes ancillary equipment, spares, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, and depot capability support. The US State Department said these services would help India maintain and enhance the operational readiness of its artillery systems.

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