US firm to pay $22.5 million for not allowing remote work

The estate of the newborn filed a wrongful-death lawsuit

Walsh underwent a medical procedure in February 2021 related to a high-risk pregnancy; doctors advised modified bed rest and that she work from home.

TQL refused her requests until a third party stepped in, but by then, complications had already developed.

The estate of Magnolia Walsh filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Total Quality Logistics.

While TQL has offered condolences, it disagrees with the verdict and is now weighing its legal options, saying it remains committed to employee well-being.