US firm to pay $22.5 million for not allowing remote work
A Cincinnati-area jury has ordered Total Quality Logistics (TQL) to pay $22.5 million after finding the company mostly responsible for the death of Chelsea Walsh's newborn.
The case centered on TQL denying Walsh remote work or unpaid leave during her high-risk pregnancy, even though her doctors had advised modified bed rest and that she work from home.
The estate of the newborn filed a wrongful-death lawsuit
Walsh underwent a medical procedure in February 2021 related to a high-risk pregnancy; doctors advised modified bed rest and that she work from home.
TQL refused her requests until a third party stepped in, but by then, complications had already developed.
The estate of Magnolia Walsh filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Total Quality Logistics.
While TQL has offered condolences, it disagrees with the verdict and is now weighing its legal options, saying it remains committed to employee well-being.