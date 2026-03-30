US Israel Iran tensions threaten India's internet via Red Sea
Ongoing tensions between the US Israel, and Iran are putting global internet stability on edge.
Why? Many of the world's undersea internet cables (basically the highways for our data) run through hotspots like the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz.
For India, that's a big deal since about 60% of its online traffic travels these risky routes via Mumbai.
Indian telecoms face outage risk
Indian telecom giants like Airtel and Tata Communications rely heavily on these cables (think SEA-ME-WE 4/5 and FALCON). If fighting damages them, we could see major slowdowns or outages.
Meta has paused part of its effort to expand the 2Africa subsea network amid the conflict.
To keep things running smoothly, India might need to invest in new cable routes (even if it takes time and money) to avoid getting caught in future digital crossfire.