US Israel Iran tensions threaten India's internet via Red Sea

Indian telecoms face outage risk

Indian telecom giants like Airtel and Tata Communications rely heavily on these cables (think SEA-ME-WE 4/5 and FALCON). If fighting damages them, we could see major slowdowns or outages.

Meta has paused part of its effort to expand the 2Africa subsea network amid the conflict.

To keep things running smoothly, India might need to invest in new cable routes (even if it takes time and money) to avoid getting caught in future digital crossfire.