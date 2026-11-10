India arrest linked to Russian war, 'shocking details' soon: VanDyke
What's the story
American mercenary Matthew VanDyke has alleged that his arrest in India was part of Russia's war against Ukraine. "This was part of Russia's war against Ukraine," he said. In a post on X, he said he would reveal "shocking details" about the case in the coming months. VanDyke and six Ukrainians were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13. They were accused of providing training in weapons handling and drone warfare to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.
Upcoming hearing
'Was never of smuggling arms'
In subsequent posts, VanDyke rejected the suggestion that the US government had pressured India for his release.
He also rejected a social media user's question on why he smuggled arms into India, saying the Indian government had never accused him of doing so.
He further said he did not personally seek permission to leave India and that the decision was taken by his lawyers.
Legal proceedings
VanDyke secured default bail in September
VanDyke was arrested at Kolkata airport, while the Ukrainians were detained at Delhi and Lucknow airports.
The NIA alleged they entered Mizoram without the required permits before moving to Myanmar for training in weapon handling and drone warfare.
He secured default bail on September 18 after the NIA failed to file a chargesheet under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act within the stipulated time.
The Rouse Avenue court granted him bail on a personal bond and surety of ₹1 lakh each.
Bail conditions
Court grants bail on personal bond
VanDyke was released from Tihar Jail on September 24 and was allowed to travel to the US for a month on the condition that he would return for further hearings in Delhi.
VanDyke has said he will return to India for court proceedings in February 2027.
But he stressed that his return would not be for reasons speculated by others.