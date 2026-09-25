US mercenary Matthew VanDyke released from Tihar

The NIA had initially registered the case against the seven foreigners under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

However, in the first chargesheet filed on September 8, the NIA dropped terrorism-related allegations due to lack of direct evidence affecting India's sovereignty.

At the same time, the NIA said the UAPA investigation was continuing and that it could file a supplementary chargesheet if a relevant offense was established.