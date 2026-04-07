Aerobridge ceiling panel falls on flyer's head at Hyderabad airport 

A United States citizen, Deepak Adoni, was injured after a metal panel from an aerobridge's ceiling fell on him at Hyderabad Airport. The incident occurred when Adoni was disembarking from an Air India Express flight that had arrived from Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon. He was one of the first passengers to exit the aircraft when the accident took place.

Aftermath Man falls on ground after metal panel hits him Adoni, who is visiting India for official work, was caught off-guard by the falling panel but managed to hold onto a railing for support. A young woman named Zainab Sayed helped him and called for assistance. Help arrived after around 30 minutes and Adoni was taken to Apollo Hospital, where he underwent a CT scan. The scan revealed severe degenerative changes in his cervical spine along with multilevel disk bulges and trivial head trauma.

Health update Man starts feeling dizzy and disoriented Adoni said he began feeling dizzy and disoriented within half an hour of the incident. He also started stuttering and had trouble remembering his name during admission at Apollo Hospital. An MRI was also conducted at the hospital to further assess his condition. "All through the (MRI) process, I could not stand...the entire room started to spin," he said. Hospital authorities confirmed that Adoni suffered no acute or significant injuries from the impact and was medically cleared for discharge.

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