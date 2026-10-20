US Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins 3-day Mumbai visit
India
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just touched down in Mumbai for a three-day visit focused on taking U.S.-India relations up a notch.
He's set to meet with S Jaishankar to talk about teaming up more closely on energy, trade, and defense.
Rubio advances US India trade agreement
A big part of Rubio's trip is moving forward on a long-discussed trade agreement that could make it easier for both countries to do business together by cutting tariffs and opening up markets.
The visit also highlights how important the U.S.-India partnership has become, especially in areas like security, trade, and defense.