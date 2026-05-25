US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls S. Jaishankar 'phenomenal'
India
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio just gave a big shoutout to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, calling him a "phenomenal and wise gentleman."
Rubio highlighted how Jaishankar has played a key part in making India-US relations stronger and tackling tough global issues together.
Rubio highlights S. Jaishankar's diplomatic leadership
Rubio pointed out Jaishankar's knack for handling complex world affairs with clarity, saying his leadership builds real respect between the two countries.
Since taking over as external affairs minister in 2019, Jaishankar has helped India form important partnerships worldwide and boost its influence on major issues like climate change, economic growth, and security.