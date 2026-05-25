US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's subdued Taj Mahal visit
India
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in India for a four-day trip and stopped by the Taj Mahal with his wife and the US ambassador.
But what really caught people's attention online wasn't the iconic monument: it was how quietly he was received there.
Only 3 Indian officials welcomed Rubio
Unlike past visits by big-name US leaders, only three Indian officials (a Navy officer, a police officer, and a foreign ministry representative) were at the Taj to welcome Rubio.
This low-key reception has sparked plenty of chatter online, especially since the Taj Mahal is usually a hotspot for high-profile visits.