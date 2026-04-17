Ushaben Nakrani accused of poisoning Donda family's prasad in Surat

Donda family seeks Nakrani's removal

Goverdhanbhai had to be put on a ventilator, while Kiran felt extremely weak.

The truth came out when Isha, another family member, found sleeping pills hidden in the leftover sweets.

Police say Nakrani blamed the Donda family, especially Kiran, for helping her daughter elope, which led to this drastic step.

Now, the Dondas are asking for Nakrani to be removed from their neighborhood because they're worried about their safety after this disturbing incident.