Uttar Pradesh announces 21% interim hike as Noida protests escalate India Apr 14, 2026

Noida saw huge protests on Monday, with thousands of workers demanding better pay and working conditions after Haryana raised its minimum wage.

Things got heated: one factory near Sector 63 was stormed and its CCTV inside it broken, workers gathered at over 80 locations, choking key roads, and more than 300 people were arrested under preventive provisions for arson and vandalism, while 100 others were detained.

To calm things down, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a 21% interim wage hike for unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from April 1.