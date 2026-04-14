Uttar Pradesh announces 21% interim hike as Noida protests escalate
Noida saw huge protests on Monday, with thousands of workers demanding better pay and working conditions after Haryana raised its minimum wage.
Things got heated: one factory near Sector 63 was stormed and its CCTV inside it broken, workers gathered at over 80 locations, choking key roads, and more than 300 people were arrested under preventive provisions for arson and vandalism, while 100 others were detained.
To calm things down, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a 21% interim wage hike for unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from April 1.
Haryana 35% wage hike triggered protests
The protests were triggered by Haryana's announcement of a 35% minimum wage hike, and Labor Minister Anil Rajbhar even suggested there might be a bigger plot behind the unrest.
With seven cases filed across various police stations, officials are urging everyone to stay calm while they sort things out.
The new wage hike is meant to give workers some relief.