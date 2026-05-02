Uttar Pradesh begins Census 2027 household phase on May 22

Over 525,000 people to collect data

Over 525,000 people, including thousands of officers and supervisors, will be out collecting information across all 75 districts, using mobile apps for a more efficient process (but paper forms are still an option).

You can even submit your own details online until May 20 before officials come by to verify.

Officials stress that all data stays confidential and is just for statistics, so they're urging everyone to give accurate information and help make this massive project a success.