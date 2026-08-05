Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves 74.467km 6-lane Jewar Bulandshahr expressway
Big news for anyone traveling around Noida: the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet just approved a new expressway connecting Jewar to Bulandshahr.
This six-lane, 74.467-km road will make trips to Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad much faster and link Noida International Airport at Jewar with the Ganga Expressway via Bulandshahr.
The project's set up so it can be expanded to eight lanes if needed, and bidding for construction is starting soon.
Cabinet boosts welfare, urban development, skilling
The Cabinet also announced a new board focused on helping nomadic and semi-nomadic communities get better access to welfare schemes.
Plus, they're boosting urban development in six districts with a dedicated authority, and expanding skill training programs, now covering 25 trades like solar panel installation and mobile, with toolkits worth up to ₹15,000 for workers.