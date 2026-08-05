Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves 74.467km 6-lane Jewar Bulandshahr expressway

Big news for anyone traveling around Noida: the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet just approved a new expressway connecting Jewar to Bulandshahr.

This six-lane, 74.467-km road will make trips to Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad much faster and link Noida International Airport at Jewar with the Ganga Expressway via Bulandshahr.

The project's set up so it can be expanded to eight lanes if needed, and bidding for construction is starting soon.