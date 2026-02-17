Uttar Pradesh clears ₹400cr North-South road corridors project
Uttar Pradesh just approved a huge road project: six new North-South corridors stretching about 2,340km across 20-24 districts.
The plan, cleared by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office, comes with a ₹400 crore budget and aims to wrap up in two years.
Expect upgrades, wider roads, and some brand-new stretches.
These corridors will link key places like Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Banda—making travel between cities way faster.
For example, there'll be routes from Ikauna-Shravasti to Prayagraj (via Ayodhya), Kushinagar to Zamania (partly running already), and Lakhimpur to Banda through Lucknow.
Reduced travel times should make commutes easier for many people and speed up movement of goods between regions.
The government says this will boost trade and connect areas that were stuck with only small link roads before.
Basically: smoother rides ahead for passengers and freight.