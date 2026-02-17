Uttar Pradesh clears ₹400cr North-South road corridors project

These corridors will link key places like Ayodhya , Prayagraj, Lucknow , and Banda—making travel between cities way faster. For example, there'll be routes from Ikauna-Shravasti to Prayagraj (via Ayodhya), Kushinagar to Zamania (partly running already), and Lakhimpur to Banda through Lucknow.

Reduced travel times should make commutes easier

Reduced travel times should make commutes easier for many people and speed up movement of goods between regions.

The government says this will boost trade and connect areas that were stuck with only small link roads before.

Basically: smoother rides ahead for passengers and freight.