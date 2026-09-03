Uttar Pradesh floods force 16,784 people evacuated as IMD warns
India
Heavy rains have flooded huge parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP), leaving 16,784 people evacuated to safety.
With 23 out of 35 districts affected and entire villages disconnected, many roads are cut off as rivers keep rising.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says more rain is on the way.
Flood warnings for Delhi Chandigarh Haryana
The IMD expects fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in West Uttar Pradesh through September 5, then East UP from September 6-7.
MP will see strong rain through September 8, especially in its eastern areas.
Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana are also getting steady showers and warnings of possible flooding, so if you're in these regions, stay safe and keep an eye on updates.