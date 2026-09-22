Uttar Pradesh FSDA mandates actual manufacturing dates on packaged food
Uttar Pradesh's Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) just rolled out a new rule: all packaged, re-packed, and re-labelled food products must show their actual manufacturing or processing date, not just when they were packed.
This move is meant to stop brands from hiding how old products really are.
This issue has been highlighted by Times Now Digital's "E-Comms Hiding Health Info" campaign.
Maharashtra FDA commissioner urges reporting
Recent checks found some brands were only showing packing dates, which made it hard to know if food was actually fresh.
Officials say stricter rules are needed as online shopping grows fast.
If you spot any food without clear manufacturing or expiration dates, Maharashtra's FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde encourages you to report it on the FDA portal, helping keep everyone safer and better informed.