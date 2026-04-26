Uttar Pradesh gasoline pump manager accused of denying ambulance fuel India Apr 26, 2026

A gasoline pump manager in Uttar Pradesh is facing serious charges after refusing to refuel an ambulance, which was alleged to have contributed to the death of a patient.

On April 22, Chhatthu Sharma, 50, was being rushed to the hospital when the ambulance ran out of fuel.

Even though there was enough gasoline at M/s Bhushan Service Station in Tengrahi village, the manager turned them away.