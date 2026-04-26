Uttar Pradesh gasoline pump manager accused of denying ambulance fuel
A gasoline pump manager in Uttar Pradesh is facing serious charges after refusing to refuel an ambulance, which was alleged to have contributed to the death of a patient.
On April 22, Chhatthu Sharma, 50, was being rushed to the hospital when the ambulance ran out of fuel.
Even though there was enough gasoline at M/s Bhushan Service Station in Tengrahi village, the manager turned them away.
Case filed against Ashok Kumar Bharti
Authorities quickly launched an investigation: CCTV footage confirmed the ambulance tried to get fuel.
An inquiry was conducted under the supervision of the Additional District Magistrate and a police case has been filed against manager Ashok Kumar Bharti under the Essential Commodities Act.
An inspection showed there actually was enough fuel at the station that day, contradicting claims of a shortage.
Police continue their search for the accused manager.