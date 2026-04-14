Uttar Pradesh government raises workers wages after Noida protests
India
Following protests in Noida, some turning chaotic with property damage, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a wage hike for workers.
The demonstrations, sparked by demands for higher wages on the lines of Haryana's latest wage rule amendments, led to factory shutdowns and major traffic jams at the Delhi-Noida border.
Noida-Ghaziabad wages unskilled/semiskilled/skilled ₹13,690/₹15,059/₹16,868
Unskilled workers in Noida-Ghaziabad will now earn ₹13,690 a month, semiskilled ₹15,059 a month, and skilled workers ₹16,868 a month.
Other city areas and districts have also seen increases. The revised rates apply across the region.