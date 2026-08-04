Uttar Pradesh government to shower Kanwariyas with petals from helicopter
India
This Shravan, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking things up a notch for Kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva, by showering them with flower petals from a helicopter.
The move is meant to make the Kanwar Yatra feel extra special and smooth for everyone joining in.
Helicopter starts from Lucknow August 9
The helicopter starts from Lucknow on August 9 and will cover seven districts over two days, including Baghpat, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Bulandshahr.
The whole campaign wraps up by the afternoon of August 10 after nearly 10 hours of flying time.