Uttar Pradesh Kanwar Yatra: officials organize helicopter flower showers
India
Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh got a special touch this year; devotees walking with holy Ganga water were greeted with flower showers from helicopters in Bulandshahr and Hapur.
Local officials organized the event to encourage pilgrims and keep things peaceful, while also checking on routes and arrangements from above.
Bulandshahr Hapur aerial surveys monitor security
In Bulandshahr and Hapur, top district officials joined in, dropping flowers over main Kanwar routes like Ahar, Rajghat, Narora, and temples such as Ambakeshwar Dham.
Alongside the celebration, aerial surveys helped monitor security, including police teams at key points, plus CCTV and drones watching over everything.
Pilgrims said the gesture made their journey feel even more special.