Uttar Pradesh leaders alter travel after PM Modi fuel plea

UP leaders adopt fuel saving transport

Some leaders are getting creative: MP Karan Bhushan Singh swapped his luxury SUVs for minibusses to move his staff;

MLA Ashok Kumar Rana is using a horse cart to keep things eco-friendly and cheap;

Ballia MLA Ketki Singh combines trains and an e-scooter on a trip from Lucknow to Ballia and then to Vikas Bhawan.

In Bareilly, the mayor now drives an electric vehicle, while Muzaffarnagar's chief medical officer rides an e-scooter.

Even carpooling is catching on among Gorakhpur leaders and Pilibhit officials, all part of a bigger push to save energy during the ongoing fuel crunch.