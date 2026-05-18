Uttar Pradesh leaders alter travel after PM Modi fuel plea
After PM Modi urged everyone to save fuel amid rising global tensions and uncertainty over crude oil prices, top leaders in Uttar Pradesh are switching up how they travel.
CM Yogi Adityanath has cut ministerial convoys in half, pushed for public transport, and encouraged virtual meetings, moves that officials are actually following.
UP leaders adopt fuel saving transport
Some leaders are getting creative: MP Karan Bhushan Singh swapped his luxury SUVs for minibusses to move his staff;
MLA Ashok Kumar Rana is using a horse cart to keep things eco-friendly and cheap;
Ballia MLA Ketki Singh combines trains and an e-scooter on a trip from Lucknow to Ballia and then to Vikas Bhawan.
In Bareilly, the mayor now drives an electric vehicle, while Muzaffarnagar's chief medical officer rides an e-scooter.
Even carpooling is catching on among Gorakhpur leaders and Pilibhit officials, all part of a bigger push to save energy during the ongoing fuel crunch.