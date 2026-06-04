Uttar Pradesh NCR to block fuel without PUC Oct 1
India
Heads up if you drive in Uttar Pradesh's NCR: From October 1, you'll need a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to fill up your tank.
No PUC means no gasoline or diesel at stations in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, and Shamli.
The move is all about tackling air pollution from vehicles.
Fuel stations to install ANPR cameras
Fuel stations are getting automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to spot cars without a current PUC.
So if your certificate isn't up to date, you might be turned away at the pump.
The government hopes this step will make a real difference in keeping the air cleaner for everyone.