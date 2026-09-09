Uttar Pradesh offers 50,000 petrol scooters to top female students

Uttar Pradesh's new Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana is coming soon to make life a bit easier for high-achieving female students.

If you're in your final year of graduation and among the top 5% female students in your college or university, you could be one of 50,000 students getting a petrol-powered scooter under the scheme.

Announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the scheme aims to support women's education and give them more freedom to get around.