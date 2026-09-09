Uttar Pradesh offers 50,000 petrol scooters to top female students
Uttar Pradesh's new Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana is coming soon to make life a bit easier for high-achieving female students.
If you're in your final year of graduation and among the top 5% female students in your college or university, you could be one of 50,000 students getting a petrol-powered scooter under the scheme.
Announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the scheme aims to support women's education and give them more freedom to get around.
Final-year top 5% women under ₹12L
You'll need to be in your final year of graduation, among the top 5% female students in each college and university academically and have a family income under ₹12 lakh per year.
There are relaxed rules if you're from daughters from destitute families, are differently-abled, or are the daughter of a martyr.
The government says it wants to empower young women across Uttar Pradesh, one scooter at a time.