Uttar Pradesh panic buying fuel amid shortage rumors, officials reassure
Fuel stations across Uttar Pradesh saw a huge spike in sales this week, as people rushed to buy petrol and diesel over rumors of shortages.
On March 26, petrol sales hit 2.9 crore liters and diesel reached 5.1 crore liters, almost double compared with last year.
Officials say there is no actual shortage and things should be back to normal soon.
Record 11.9L LPG bookings prompt caps
It was not just fuel: LPG cylinder bookings also broke records with 11.9 lakh cylinders ordered on March 26 alone, all because of the same panic.
Petrol pump operators and local/district officials introduced temporary purchase caps in some localities and oil-company and local/state officials said there is no scarcity.
Officials urged residents not to panic-buy and reassured that supplies are running normally.