Uttar Pradesh panic buying fuel amid shortage rumors, officials reassure

Record 11.9L LPG bookings prompt caps

It was not just fuel: LPG cylinder bookings also broke records with 11.9 lakh cylinders ordered on March 26 alone, all because of the same panic.

Petrol pump operators and local/district officials introduced temporary purchase caps in some localities and oil-company and local/state officials said there is no scarcity.

Officials urged residents not to panic-buy and reassured that supplies are running normally.