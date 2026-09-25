Uttar Pradesh police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force seize ₹78.5cr assets
Uttar Pradesh is stepping up its fight against drug trafficking, with police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force seizing properties worth ₹78.5 crore so far in 2026, over four times more than last year.
Their main move? Going after alleged traffickers and freezing their assets, aiming to hit drug networks where it hurts most: their finances.
Uttar Pradesh aims drug-free by 2029
This asset seizure push is part of a bigger goal to make Uttar Pradesh drug-free by 2029.
Over the past few years, property seizures have jumped sharply under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, while detentions have risen under the PIT-NDPS Act, with names like Gurumel Singh and Bhola Prasad being targeted.
The state says it's committed to keeping up these efforts to break the backbone of narcotics operations for good.