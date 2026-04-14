Uttar Pradesh police file 2 FIRs against accounts spreading rumors
India
Uttar Pradesh police are cracking down on fake news as factory workers protest; two FIRs have been filed against accounts spreading rumors online.
A special team is now watching platforms like X, YouTube, and Instagram, while the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has launched a helpline so people can report misleading posts.
Medha Roopam orders factory CCTV cameras
District Magistrate Medha Roopam wants factories to keep things transparent with workers and follow government guidelines.
She has ordered CCTV cameras at factory gates and set up a control room for quick help with complaints.
Regular inspections are happening too, with officials urging everyone to trust only official sources for updates.