Uttar Pradesh raises DA by 2% to 60% basic pay

Arrears to GPF for 1.6 million

About 1.6 million people will get their arrears for January through April credited to their GPF accounts soon, with the new salaries showing up in June paychecks.

Uttar Pradesh's hike follows similar increases by the central government and other sectors this year.

Plus, big changes could be on the way as the eighth Central Pay Commission reviews salary and DA rules for central government employees and pensioners, including defense and railway employees and retirees across India.