Uttar Pradesh raises interim minimum wages after Noida protests

Government sets April wages, denies ₹20k

Starting April 1, 2026, unskilled workers will earn ₹13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers get ₹15,059, and skilled workers now take home ₹16,868.

Similar updates are happening in other major districts too.

The government also called out viral claims about a ₹20,000 wage as false, so don't believe everything you see online.