Uttar Pradesh raises interim minimum wages after Noida protests
After protests in Noida over pay and job conditions, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an interim minimum-wage hike.
This move follows recommendations from a special committee set up by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aiming to address workers' concerns in these busy industrial hubs.
Government sets April wages, denies ₹20k
Starting April 1, 2026, unskilled workers will earn ₹13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers get ₹15,059, and skilled workers now take home ₹16,868.
Similar updates are happening in other major districts too.
The government also called out viral claims about a ₹20,000 wage as false, so don't believe everything you see online.
Officials hold talks on labor laws
Workers aren't just asking for more money; they're also pushing for better job security and safer workplaces.
Officials say talks are ongoing to update labor laws so that fair pay and workers' rights become the norm, not the exception.