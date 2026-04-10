Uttar Pradesh removes 2.04cr voter names, register falls to 13.39cr

Voter roll 54.5% men 45.5% women

Now, the voter list has about 54.5% men and 45.5% women, plus just over 4,200 third-gender electors.

The gender ratio improved slightly to 834 women for every 1,000 men (up from 824).

There are also nearly 18 lakh young voters aged 18-19, so if you're voting for the first time, check your name!