Uttar Pradesh removes 2.04cr voter names, register falls to 13.39cr
India
Uttar Pradesh just finished a big update of its voter list, removing over 2.04 crore names to get rid of errors and outdated entries.
The total number of registered voters dropped from 15.44 crore to 13.39 crore, about a 13% cut.
Voter roll 54.5% men 45.5% women
Now, the voter list has about 54.5% men and 45.5% women, plus just over 4,200 third-gender electors.
The gender ratio improved slightly to 834 women for every 1,000 men (up from 824).
There are also nearly 18 lakh young voters aged 18-19, so if you're voting for the first time, check your name!