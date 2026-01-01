Uttar Pradesh storms prompt Yogi Adityanath to call for action
India
Severe storms and hail battered several districts in Uttar Pradesh this weekend, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to call for immediate action.
With the meteorological department sounding the alarm, he has told officials to stay alert and make sure help reaches those affected without delay.
District teams check conditions, rush aid
District teams are checking conditions closely and rushing aid to families who lost loved ones or livestock.
Residents are urged to stay safe, keep outdoor activities minimal, and follow official guidelines.
Joint teams will assess crop damage so farmers can get timely assistance, while power crews work quickly to fix outages caused by the storm.