Uttar Pradesh woman Shobha Rani confesses to shooting Anuj Kumar

Shobha Rani arrested, alleges abuse

Rani said she faced ongoing physical and sexual abuse from Kumar, who also blackmailed her with objectionable videos and for money.

She further alleged that Kumar harassed her daughter and had previously attempted to molest her sister, which landed him in jail before.

According to police, another assault pushed Rani over the edge: she told them she acted to protect her daughter by using Kumar's own pistol.

Rani has been arrested and the weapon was recovered after her arrest.