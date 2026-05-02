Uttar Pradesh woman Shobha Rani confesses to shooting Anuj Kumar
In Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Shobha Rani has confessed to shooting her live-in partner, Anuj Kumar, after claiming he abused her.
Kumar's body was found on April 29 in a forest near Julahapur village.
Police got involved when Kumar's family reported the incident.
Shobha Rani arrested, alleges abuse
Rani said she faced ongoing physical and sexual abuse from Kumar, who also blackmailed her with objectionable videos and for money.
She further alleged that Kumar harassed her daughter and had previously attempted to molest her sister, which landed him in jail before.
According to police, another assault pushed Rani over the edge: she told them she acted to protect her daughter by using Kumar's own pistol.
Rani has been arrested and the weapon was recovered after her arrest.