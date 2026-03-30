Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Expressway nearly complete at 95%

Swiss AI to monitor Ganga Expressway

This is not just another road: Uttar Pradesh has signed an agreement with ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories AG (Switzerland) to implement AI- and sensor-based systems for monitoring road quality and comfort.

The same technology is planned to be used on the 91.35-km Gorakhpur Link Expressway after successful implementation on the Ganga Expressway.

Additionally, new industrial clusters along the route mean more jobs and economic growth for local communities.