Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Expressway nearly complete at 95%
The Ganga Expressway, soon to be Uttar Pradesh's longest expressway, is nearly finished, at almost 95% complete since construction began in late 2021.
It will connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, making travel way smoother across the state.
Final touches like plazas and amenities should wrap up in about one to one-and-a-half months.
Swiss AI to monitor Ganga Expressway
This is not just another road: Uttar Pradesh has signed an agreement with ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories AG (Switzerland) to implement AI- and sensor-based systems for monitoring road quality and comfort.
The same technology is planned to be used on the 91.35-km Gorakhpur Link Expressway after successful implementation on the Ganga Expressway.
Additionally, new industrial clusters along the route mean more jobs and economic growth for local communities.