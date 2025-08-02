Next Article
Uttarakhand: 12 laborers injured in landslide at Chamoli hydel project
A sudden landslide hit the Vinshnugad Hydro-electricity project site in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, leaving 12 laborers injured on Saturday.
With about 300 people at work, rocks tumbled down unexpectedly—eight workers escaped with minor injuries, while four others were seriously hurt and taken to hospital for treatment.
Work at site paused until safety checks are done
Work at the site has been paused until safety checks are done. Officials say operations will only restart once it's safe for everyone.
This THDC project is meant to help manage the Alaknanda river's flow for energy generation—a reminder that big projects like these come with real risks for those on the ground.