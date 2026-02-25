Uttarakhand: 2 arrested for beating man who offered namaz
India
An elderly Muslim man named Shahid was reportedly attacked in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, after he offered namaz on vacant land in front of the Atriya Temple.
The incident went viral online, with claims that he was beaten and forced to chant religious slogans.
Local Muslims file complaint
Shahid explained he believed the spot wasn't part of the temple grounds.
Local Muslims have filed a police complaint, noting one attacker is out on parole for murder.
Community leaders like Parvez Qureshi and Sofia Naz have urged authorities to investigate fully and keep things peaceful between communities.