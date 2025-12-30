Uttarakhand: 7 killed, 11 injured as bus plunges into gorge

A tragic bus accident in Almora's Bhikiyasen, Uttarakhand , on Tuesday morning claimed seven lives and left 11 others injured, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The ill-fated vehicle was a Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) bus that was en route to Ramnagar when it lost control and fell into a gorge near Bhikiyasen. Emergency teams from the district administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were immediately dispatched to the scene of the accident.

Rescue efforts Emergency response and investigation underway Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Devendra Pincha confirmed that 18 people were on board the KMVN mini bus when it lost control. He said, "The bodies have been retrieved, and the injured have been sent to the hospital." The injured passengers are now undergoing treatment at a nearby medical facility. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this tragic accident.

Safety issues Road safety concerns in Uttarakhand This incident has once again highlighted the dangers of Uttarakhand's roads, where over 1,000 road accidents occur annually due to its treacherous, winding, and narrow roads on mountainous terrain. The risk is particularly high during the monsoon and winter seasons when poor visibility makes driving conditions even more dangerous. In February, the Uttarakhand cabinet had approved the Road Safety Policy 2025 with an aim to reduce road accidents by half by 2030.