Uttarakhand BJP MLA assaults education director over school naming row

Employee unions threaten to shut down state offices if Kau isn't arrested

Naudiyal filed an FIR against Kau for assault and intimidation; in turn, Kau's gunner filed a counter-FIR.

Four people—including a known repeat offender—were arrested based on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage.

Employee unions have already boycotted work in protest and are threatening to shut down state offices if Kau isn't arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has ordered stronger safety measures for government workers and the BJP president has publicly condemned the violence, promising action against those responsible.