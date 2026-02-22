Uttarakhand: BJP MLA, education director clash over school name change
Things got heated in Dehradun when Uttarakhand's Elementary Education Director Ajay Kumar Naudiyal accused BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters of assaulting him at his office.
The clash reportedly started over the renaming of a primary school.
Naudiyal filed an FIR against Kau, and in response, police registered a counter FIR after complaints from Kau's gunner.
Naudiyal's claims vs Kau's defense
Naudiyal claims the MLA demanded an instant name change for the school, verbally abused staff, locked the office door, took his phone, and even threw furniture during the argument.
Kau denies all this—he says video evidence shows him sitting calmly while Naudiyal's staff were actually throwing things.
No arrests yet; police are still reviewing footage.
Teachers threaten to boycott board exams
The incident has sparked protests from teachers threatening to boycott board exams over alleged mistreatment of female staff.
Congress has also jumped in, calling it a "breakdown of law and order" and demanding strict action against those responsible.