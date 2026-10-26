Uttarakhand ends hiring freeze in aided secondary schools, committees hire
India
Big update for Uttarakhand's school scene: the government has finally ended its hiring freeze on teaching and nonteaching jobs in aided secondary schools.
This means school committees can now fill empty positions based on how many students are enrolled, hopefully making classrooms less crowded and learning smoother.
Recruitment limited to approved vacancies
Recruitment will only happen for officially approved vacant posts, with each role cleared by the right authorities to keep things running smoothly.
School Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat stressed that everything will be done openly and by the book, aiming to match teacher numbers with student needs.
The move should help fix long-standing staff shortages and boost education quality across these schools.