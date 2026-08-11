Uttarakhand flash flood alert for 12 districts until 5:30pm.
Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand: IMD just issued a flash flood alert for 12 districts, including Chamoli, Dehradun, and Almora.
The warning is in place until 5:30pm today (August 11), with risks of flash floods, landslides, waterlogging, and sudden river surges thanks to nonstop heavy rain.
Uttarakhand authorities monitoring, rescue teams ready
Authorities say they're keeping a close watch and have rescue teams ready to go.
Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman shared that high-risk areas now have extra surveillance.
Everyone, locals and tourists alike, is being told to steer clear of rivers, streams, and landslide-prone spots until things calm down.
Chamoli flood leaves BRO worker missing
Just days ago (August 10), a flash flood in Chamoli swept away a vehicle and a bridge, cutting off border villages and leaving one BRO worker missing.
The state says public safety is a top priority as they deal with these tough weather conditions.