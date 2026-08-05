Uttarakhand heavy rain causes landslides, boulder hits housing injuring resident
Uttarakhand got hit with heavy rain on Wednesday, leading to landslides, blocked roads, and some building damage.
In Mussoorie, a boulder crashed into a government housing unit near the SDM's office, injuring one person and forcing her family to move out for safety.
Landslides also blocked the Yamunotri National Highway near Syanachatti for a while, but traffic was restored later.
Tehri roads closed, water infrastructure damaged
Several roads in Tehri district are still closed, with several irrigation channels in Jaunpur tehsil and the drinking water supply pipeline in Parogi village damaged.
Rainfall was way above average: Dehradun saw 150% more than usual. Rivers like Alaknanda and Mandakini are close to warning levels, so authorities have issued public safety alerts.
Schools are closed in districts under an orange alert for August 6 due to more heavy rain expected.