Uttarakhand: Heavy snowfall shuts Gangotri highway, affects travel to shrines
India
Heavy snowfall and rain have shut down the Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand today, making travel tough for anyone heading toward key shrines like Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already put out an orange alert, warning of heavy snowfall in higher reaches.
Rainfall way above normal; orange alert issued
The wild weather has hit seven districts hard: the Gangotri highway was temporarily closed due to snow accumulation, shrines are buried under snow, and strong winds have made things even trickier.
Rainfall is way above normal (over 1,200% more in some spots), which could cause localized hazards or disruptions.
An IMD orange alert has been issued; conditions are expected to clear on March 21-22.