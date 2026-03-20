Uttarakhand: Heavy snowfall shuts Gangotri highway, affects travel to shrines

Rainfall way above normal; orange alert issued

The wild weather has hit seven districts hard: the Gangotri highway was temporarily closed due to snow accumulation, shrines are buried under snow, and strong winds have made things even trickier.

Rainfall is way above normal (over 1,200% more in some spots), which could cause localized hazards or disruptions.

An IMD orange alert has been issued; conditions are expected to clear on March 21-22.