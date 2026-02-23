Uttarakhand: Lal Baba booked for hate speech at Hindu conference
A monk named Mahamandleshwar Lal Baba has landed in legal trouble after allegedly making hate-filled remarks against other communities during the Maa Nanda Hindu Conference in Almora, Uttarakhand.
The event, which even saw a Union minister in attendance, was meant to be a religious gathering, but things took a turn when the convenor Manoj Sanwal filed a complaint alleging Baba's comments hurt the dignity of the event and the police registered an FIR.
Baba compares violence to slaughtering goats
Invited for his expertise in Vedic texts, Lal Baba reportedly told people with a "jihadi mindset" to leave Uttarakhand and made some pretty violent threats, even comparing violence to slaughtering goats.
The conference organizers have distanced themselves from his words.
Police have registered an FIR and started investigating.
Baba seems unfazed by the case, saying police can do what they need to.