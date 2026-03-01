Uttarakhand: NGO members, locals clash over dog death beating
India
In Nehru Colony, things got tense when locals and NGO members clashed after a man allegedly beat a dog to death.
The situation escalated quickly: NGO workers say they were attacked by residents with sticks, and now a video of the scuffle is making rounds online.
Residents say dog had bitten many people
Residents argued they acted because the dog had bitten several children and visitors before. They felt drastic action was needed for everyone's safety.
On the other side, NGO workers said they were just there to help an injured animal and didn't expect hostility.
Police are investigating after locals filed a complaint against an NGO member, but so far, the NGO hasn't officially complained back.