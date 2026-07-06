Uttarakhand police bust Jim Corbett resort sex racket, 52 arrested
India
A high-profile sex racket running out of a luxury resort near Jim Corbett National Park was busted by Uttarakhand police teams during an event booked for July 4 and 5.
The raid led to 52 arrests and the rescue of 10 women, including a minor, shining a light on serious trafficking issues even in upscale locations.
Umendra Kumar admitted paying women 10,000
The police acted on a tip-off and found women from different states and even abroad, being forced into prostitution during a liquor party.
The alleged main organizer, Umendra Kumar from Meerut, was caught at the scene. He admitted to booking the resort for ₹2.2 lakh and paying each woman ₹10,000.
The resort is now sealed, evidence has been seized, and legal action is underway under strict anti-trafficking laws.