Uttarakhand police bust Jim Corbett resort sex racket, 52 arrested

Umendra Kumar admitted paying women 10,000

The police acted on a tip-off and found women from different states and even abroad, being forced into prostitution during a liquor party.

The alleged main organizer, Umendra Kumar from Meerut, was caught at the scene. He admitted to booking the resort for ₹2.2 lakh and paying each woman ₹10,000.

The resort is now sealed, evidence has been seized, and legal action is underway under strict anti-trafficking laws.