Uttarakhand police probe Karni Sena complaint against influencer Neetu Bisht
India
Uttarakhand police has started looking into a complaint from Karni Sena against influencer Neetu Bisht.
The group says her video featuring Goddess Kali hurt religious sentiments, and police say they will decide on next steps after the investigation.
Karni Sena protests, demands FIR
Karni Sena members protested at Haldwani police station, demanding an FIR and legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.
They are worried about the impact of such content online, with district president Yogita Banaula saying the organization would launch a protest if the police failed to act on the complaint.